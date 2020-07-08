Amenities
1260 Albion Ln. Available 08/04/20 Coming Soon! ! ! ! ! - Pristine neighborhood Sunnyvale/ Los Altos Border
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. Huge yard with RV space. 2 Car garage. Larger step down living room, formal dining room,Family room. Fireplace. Large Kitchen. Inside laundry. Gardener included. New flooring and paint. Great Schools! Don't miss this great home!
$4900 per month plus deposit. *Coming August 4, 2020*
Requirements: Income 2.5x rent, Credit in good standing.
Spirit Properties DRE#00408408
www.spiritpropertiesmanagement.com
(RLNE5899292)