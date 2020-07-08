All apartments in Sunnyvale
1260 Albion Ln.

1260 Albion Lane · (408) 465-2310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1260 Albion Lane, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Serra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1260 Albion Ln. · Avail. Aug 4

$4,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1260 Albion Ln. Available 08/04/20 Coming Soon! ! ! ! ! - Pristine neighborhood Sunnyvale/ Los Altos Border
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. Huge yard with RV space. 2 Car garage. Larger step down living room, formal dining room,Family room. Fireplace. Large Kitchen. Inside laundry. Gardener included. New flooring and paint. Great Schools! Don't miss this great home!
$4900 per month plus deposit. *Coming August 4, 2020*

Requirements: Income 2.5x rent, Credit in good standing.

Spirit Properties DRE#00408408
www.spiritpropertiesmanagement.com

(RLNE5899292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Albion Ln. have any available units?
1260 Albion Ln. has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
Is 1260 Albion Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Albion Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Albion Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Albion Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 1260 Albion Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Albion Ln. offers parking.
Does 1260 Albion Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Albion Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Albion Ln. have a pool?
No, 1260 Albion Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Albion Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1260 Albion Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Albion Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 Albion Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1260 Albion Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1260 Albion Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
