All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 1156 Ayala Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
1156 Ayala Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1156 Ayala Dr

1156 Ayala Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1156 Ayala Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Washington

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4-Plex 2BR/1BA **Central location **Move-in Bonus* - Property Id: 296364

**Move-in immediately for 1 weeks free rent*

**Central location in Sunnyvale by Mtn View, easy commute to work**

- two bedroom upstairs unit in a 4-plex
-2 reserved parking spaces
-carpet flooring
-onsite coin operated laundry

2 Bedrooms
*1 walk-in closet, carpet flooring

Kitchen-
*granite countertop, dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, oak cabinets, tile floors

Bath
*shower over tub, vanity, tile floors

deposit $2000
Rent includes water and garbage. Tenants pay for PG & E.
12 months lease or longer

Credit score 670 and up
Net income requirement: 2.5 times of monthly rent
No eviction
No smoking only
No pets. *One cat may be considered for an additional pet fee and deposit*

Please reply with the following information:
-number of occupants?
-move-in date?
-length of lease?
-any pets?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296364
Property Id 296364

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5841584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Ayala Dr have any available units?
1156 Ayala Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 Ayala Dr have?
Some of 1156 Ayala Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 Ayala Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Ayala Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Ayala Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1156 Ayala Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1156 Ayala Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1156 Ayala Dr does offer parking.
Does 1156 Ayala Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 Ayala Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Ayala Dr have a pool?
No, 1156 Ayala Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1156 Ayala Dr have accessible units?
No, 1156 Ayala Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Ayala Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 Ayala Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Cherry Blossom Apartments
924 Mangrove Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Parallel
1141 W Olive Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms
Sunnyvale Apartments with BalconySunnyvale Apartments with Parking
Sunnyvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaHeritage District
East MurphyDe Anza

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley