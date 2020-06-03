1156 Ayala Dr

Amenities
4-Plex 2BR/1BA **Central location **Move-in Bonus* - Property Id: 296364
**Move-in immediately for 1 weeks free rent*
**Central location in Sunnyvale by Mtn View, easy commute to work**
- two bedroom upstairs unit in a 4-plex
-2 reserved parking spaces
-carpet flooring
-onsite coin operated laundry
2 Bedrooms
*1 walk-in closet, carpet flooring
Kitchen-
*granite countertop, dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, oak cabinets, tile floors
Bath
*shower over tub, vanity, tile floors
deposit $2000
Rent includes water and garbage. Tenants pay for PG & E.
12 months lease or longer
Credit score 670 and up
Net income requirement: 2.5 times of monthly rent
No eviction
No smoking only
No pets. *One cat may be considered for an additional pet fee and deposit*
Please reply with the following information:
-number of occupants?
-move-in date?
-length of lease?
-any pets?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296364
No Dogs Allowed
