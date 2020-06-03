1156 Ayala Dr

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4-Plex 2BR/1BA **Central location **Move-in Bonus* - Property Id: 296364



**Move-in immediately for 1 weeks free rent*



**Central location in Sunnyvale by Mtn View, easy commute to work**



- two bedroom upstairs unit in a 4-plex

-2 reserved parking spaces

-carpet flooring

-onsite coin operated laundry



2 Bedrooms

*1 walk-in closet, carpet flooring



Kitchen-

*granite countertop, dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, oak cabinets, tile floors



Bath

*shower over tub, vanity, tile floors



deposit $2000

Rent includes water and garbage. Tenants pay for PG & E.

12 months lease or longer



Credit score 670 and up

Net income requirement: 2.5 times of monthly rent

No eviction

No smoking only

No pets. *One cat may be considered for an additional pet fee and deposit*



Please reply with the following information:

-number of occupants?

-move-in date?

-length of lease?

-any pets?

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296364

No Dogs Allowed



