1081 Colton Ave

Attractive, unfurnished, single-family home with 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom located in the friendly neighborhood of Lakewood in Sunnyvale. With a 14-minute walk from the 902 Mountain View - Winchester, the 912 LRT Mountain View - Gish and the 913 LRT Alum Rock To Levi's Stadium at the Moffett Park Station (1) stop.



The bright and well-ventilated interior features polished hardwood floors. Its homey kitchen is equipped with an electric oven/range, refrigerator, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for a good nights rest. Its bathroom is neat. There is a hookup washer and dryer along with a gas heater. The exterior has an awesome yard perfect for some much-needed R&R.



Tenants pay for gas, electricity, trash, water, sewage, cable, and Internet. Landscaping will be maintained by the landlord.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Please note that the property is currently occupied by the owner and they will need a month to vacate and clean up.



This home comes with a carport with 1 parking space plus on-street parking.



Pet cats are allowed (negotiable for dogs). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Smoking is not allowed on the property.



Nearby parks include Orchard Park, Columbia Park, and Encinal Park.



Nearby parks include Orchard Park, Columbia Park, and Encinal Park.



