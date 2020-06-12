All apartments in Sunnyvale
1081 Colton Ave
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

1081 Colton Ave

1081 Colton Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1081 Colton Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Attractive, unfurnished, single-family home with 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom located in the friendly neighborhood of Lakewood in Sunnyvale. With a 14-minute walk from the 902 Mountain View - Winchester, the 912 LRT Mountain View - Gish and the 913 LRT Alum Rock To Levi's Stadium at the Moffett Park Station (1) stop.

The bright and well-ventilated interior features polished hardwood floors. Its homey kitchen is equipped with an electric oven/range, refrigerator, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for a good nights rest. Its bathroom is neat. There is a hookup washer and dryer along with a gas heater. The exterior has an awesome yard perfect for some much-needed R&R.

Tenants pay for gas, electricity, trash, water, sewage, cable, and Internet. Landscaping will be maintained by the landlord.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Please note that the property is currently occupied by the owner and they will need a month to vacate and clean up.

This home comes with a carport with 1 parking space plus on-street parking.

Pet cats are allowed (negotiable for dogs). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking is not allowed on the property.

Nearby parks include Orchard Park, Columbia Park, and Encinal Park.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

(RLNE5133135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 Colton Ave have any available units?
1081 Colton Ave has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1081 Colton Ave have?
Some of 1081 Colton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 Colton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1081 Colton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 Colton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1081 Colton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1081 Colton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1081 Colton Ave does offer parking.
Does 1081 Colton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1081 Colton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 Colton Ave have a pool?
No, 1081 Colton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1081 Colton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1081 Colton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 Colton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1081 Colton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
