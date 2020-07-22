Apartment List
/
CA
/
summerland
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Summerland, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Summerland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3198 Via Real
3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3198 Via Real Available 08/15/20 Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3375 Foothill Rd
3375 Foothill Road, Toro Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Enjoy this 2 bedroom and 2 bath resort living ! Beautiful gated community of the world Famous Polo Fields! This end unit affords stunning views of the ocean and main polo playing field for exciting and convenient viewing.
Results within 5 miles of Summerland

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4692 Carpinteria Ave 38
4692 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Unit 38 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townhome in Village Gardens, Carpinteria - Property Id: 324134 Highly sought townhome in the charming Village Gardens community will be available August 1, 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4980 Sandyland Rd #204
4980 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
4980 Sandyland Rd #204 Available 08/01/20 Condo on the beach! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent at Sunset Shores Condominiums in Carpinteria. Worlds safest beach! Excellent location! Steps away from the beach and parks. Upstairs unit.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1350 Via Latina
1350 Via Latina, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1496 sqft
1350 Via Latina Available 08/01/20 Home in Carpinteria for rent - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Carpinteria. Excellent neighborhood! Fresh interior paint and just had the carpets cleaned. Open floor plan with a spacious backyard.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Beach
663 Del Parque Drive unit D
663 Del Parque Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1664 sqft
663 Del Parque Drive unit D Available 08/15/20 Live right near the beach! East Beach Santa Barbara... - Rarely available 3 bed 2.5 bath town home on the front row at East Beach. Stunning ocean, island, wave crashing views. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Beach
164 Por La Mar Circle
164 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
968 sqft
164 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 This lovely top floor El Escorial Villa is a great place to call home! - This unit has lovely two bedrooms with two bathrooms plus an enjoyable balcony off the master bedroom.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4700 Sandyland Rd
4700 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
828 sqft
Furnished vacation rental, right across the street from the beach. Walk to downtown Carpinteria. Weekly & monthly rentals. Summer is weekly rentals only. Check in and check out date is Saturday. 7 night minimum/maximum.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Eucalpytus Hill
811 Camino Viejo Rd
811 Camino Viejo, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$42,500
6165 sqft
Casa Bene. International Architecture created by Donald Sharpe AIA. This very private estate is central to all that Montecito and Santa Barbara have to offer. Unparalleled Ocean, City & Mountain views from this commanding knoll top property.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
47 Ocean View Ave
47 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This upstairs unit features newer flooring and an updated kitchen and bath.1 assigned parking spot. Shared, coin-operated laundry.Strict No Pet policy and No Smoking.$1850 deposit. Water and trash included.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Montecito Home Estates
2123 Sycamore Canyon Rd
2123 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
2199 sqft
Spacious, clean and bright single level contemporary home with three bedrooms with walk-in closets & three full bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
231 West Mountain Drive
231 West Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,950
3700 sqft
Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.
Results within 10 miles of Summerland

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
20 W Junipero St
20 West Junipero Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1036 sqft
Amazing opportunity to own in a trophy downtown location. Featuring a large, +/- 7,405 square foot set in a park like setting with great potential for an ADU. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is +/- 1,036 square feet with a detached garage.

1 of 86

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riviera
365 Loma Media Road
365 Loma Media Road, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,750
3751 sqft
Luxurious 4 Bedroom 5 Bathroom in Santa Barbara, CA - 3D TOUR: https://my.matterport.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
622 W. Pedregosa Street, Unit C
622 West Pedregosa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
980 sqft
Westside 2 Bedroom Condo - Available Now - • 2 Bedrooms • 2 Bathrooms • Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms • Fireplace • Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher Included • Washer/Dryer Hook-ups • Water Softener • Deck • 2 Car Garage • One Year

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
1716 Castillo St.
1716 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1250 sqft
Amazing Downtown Location! - Recently renovated home with vaulted ceilings and bonus storage loft centrally located in downtown Santa Barbara. Other amenities include: Large front porch with views of Mission Creek located just across the street.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Laguna
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920’s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1630 Santa Barbara St
1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
800 sqft
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
1526 San Andres St A
1526 San Andres Street, Santa Barbara, CA
Studio
$1,600
Beautiful newly renovated studio $2000/month Studio is move-in ready with new plank flooring, new appliances, and HVAC system with AC.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower West
633 W Ortega
633 West Ortega Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1118 sqft
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in downtown Santa Barbara this beautiful quiet townhome is set back well off the street and within a mile of the Santa Barbara's social hub, the Funk Zone, the Beach and the Harbor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
1222 Gillespie Way
1222 Gillespie Way, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unfurnished adorable 2 bed/1 bath bungalow on the Westside, blocks from services and restaurants, minutes from downtown, yet still quiet and tranquil. Recently updated with wood floors in LR and it has ample parking off street.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Summerland, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Summerland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Summerland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSummerland 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSummerland Apartments with Balconies
Summerland Apartments with GaragesSummerland Apartments with ParkingSummerland Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Summerland Furnished ApartmentsSummerland Luxury Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CATaft, CAFord City, CASanta Barbara, CAChannel Islands Beach, CA
Moorpark, CACarpinteria, CAPort Hueneme, CAMontecito, CAIsla Vista, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Santa BarbaraVentura College
California State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College