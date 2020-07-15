28 Apartments for rent in Summerland, CA with garages

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3198 Via Real
3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3198 Via Real Available 08/15/20 Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Summerland

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
231 West Mountain Drive
231 West Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,950
3700 sqft
Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Montecito Home Estates
2123 Sycamore Canyon Rd
2123 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
2199 sqft
Spacious, clean and bright single level contemporary home with three bedrooms with walk-in closets & three full bathrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1350 Via Latina
1350 Via Latina, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1496 sqft
1350 Via Latina Available 08/01/20 Home in Carpinteria for rent - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Carpinteria. Excellent neighborhood! Fresh interior paint and just had the carpets cleaned. Open floor plan with a spacious backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4595 Del Mar Avenue
4595 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$28,800
3700 sqft
Endless Summer Retreat - Perfection on the Sand in Carpinteria - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4347 Avenue Del Mar
4347 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
4200 sqft
Driftwood Beach Retreat - Oceanfront Privacy and Relaxation - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Beach
663 Del Parque Drive unit D
663 Del Parque Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1664 sqft
663 Del Parque Drive unit D Available 08/15/20 Live right near the beach! East Beach Santa Barbara... - Rarely available 3 bed 2.5 bath town home on the front row at East Beach. Stunning ocean, island, wave crashing views. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Eucalpytus Hill
811 Camino Viejo Rd
811 Camino Viejo, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$42,500
6165 sqft
Casa Bene. International Architecture created by Donald Sharpe AIA. This very private estate is central to all that Montecito and Santa Barbara have to offer. Unparalleled Ocean, City & Mountain views from this commanding knoll top property.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
1126 Carpinteria Street
1126 Carpinteria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1107 sqft
Two Bedroom Eastside Home - Available Now - • 2 Bedrooms • 1 Bathroom • Fireplace • Dining Room • Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Included • Hardwood Floors • Yard • Detached 2 Car Garage • One Year Lease • Included: Water and Gardening • NO Pets or

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1595 Miramar Lane
1595 Miramar Lane, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1758 sqft
1595 Miramar Lane Available 08/24/20 Beautiful three bedroom two bath single family Montecito home at the corner of Hixon and Miramar Lane - This home features hardwood floors, gas log fireplace in living room, front porch, back patio, stainless
Results within 10 miles of Summerland

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
1056 Cliff Drive - (H)
1056 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3420 sqft
This house is located in the heart of Mesa, Santa Barbara. Walking distance to the Beach and City College. It is a 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house with a front patio and a spacious yard. The neighborhood is quiet and family oriented.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1630 Santa Barbara St
1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
800 sqft
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2727 Miradero Drive #107
2727 Miradero Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Quiet 2 Bedroom San Roque Condo - Available Now - • 2 Bedrooms • 2 Bathrooms • Patio with Serene Views • Secure Lock-Out Building w/ Parking Garage • Laundry Facilities in Basement • Condo is on the 1st Floor • Includes Water & Trash •

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently available Sept 1-Oct 16, then again Jan 4, 2021. Rates vary based on season.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
622 W. Pedregosa Street, Unit C
622 West Pedregosa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
980 sqft
Westside 2 Bedroom Condo - Available Now - • 2 Bedrooms • 2 Bathrooms • Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms • Fireplace • Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher Included • Washer/Dryer Hook-ups • Water Softener • Deck • 2 Car Garage • One Year

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower State
618 Anacapa
618 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2650 sqft
Wonderful in town end unit condo that lives like a home. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, three story condo with three private outdoor areas and a 2 car garage. A walk scored of 97, this gated in town condo has everything.

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Beach
821 Cliff Drive - 107 (B)
821 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
781 Casiano Drive
781 Casiano Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Santa Barbara Townhome - Santa Barbara Secluded Hidden Valley town home located on a quiet corner lot. This Townhome is located close to the park and creeks for easy walking.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
1632 La Coronilla Drive
1632 La Coronilla Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1443 sqft
*Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home on the Mesa with fantastic Mountain views* - Pet Friendly! Huge Mountain Views! Private Large Backyard! Located atop the desirable Mesa neighborhood on a quiet street is this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom charmer with a two-car

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
683 Calabria Drive
683 Calabria Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1685 sqft
Hidden Valley 3 Bedroom Home - Pets Considered - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Fireplace Dining Room Family Room Dishwasher 2 Car Garage Large Yard Monthly Gardening Included Quiet Cul de Sac School Districts: Adams, La Cumbre, San Marcos HS No

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Riviera
601 E. Micheltorena unit 88
601 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
601 E. Micheltorena unit 88 Available 08/15/20 Rare Bella Riviera! Where the Upper East meets the lower Riviera...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Summerland, CA

Summerland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

