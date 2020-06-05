All apartments in Summerland
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:26 PM

2725 Macadamia Ln

2725 Macadamia Lane · (805) 705-6474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2725 Macadamia Lane, Summerland, CA 93108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
For Lease: July 1- December 2020 Furnished Montecito Home. Stunning Mountain views and complete privacy, the home is convenient to the upper Montecito Village, Summerland and several local beaches. Enjoy the spacious living room with fireplace, sun room, family room, home office and ground floor luxury master bedroom suite that leads to an outdoor spa and English garden. 3 lovely guest bedrooms are located on the second floor. Please contact agent for more details. NP/NS Tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Macadamia Ln have any available units?
2725 Macadamia Ln has a unit available for $6,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2725 Macadamia Ln have?
Some of 2725 Macadamia Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Macadamia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Macadamia Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Macadamia Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Macadamia Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerland.
Does 2725 Macadamia Ln offer parking?
No, 2725 Macadamia Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Macadamia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 Macadamia Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Macadamia Ln have a pool?
No, 2725 Macadamia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Macadamia Ln have accessible units?
No, 2725 Macadamia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Macadamia Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Macadamia Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Macadamia Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Macadamia Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
