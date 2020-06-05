2725 Macadamia Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher hot tub fireplace microwave furnished

For Lease: July 1- December 2020 Furnished Montecito Home. Stunning Mountain views and complete privacy, the home is convenient to the upper Montecito Village, Summerland and several local beaches. Enjoy the spacious living room with fireplace, sun room, family room, home office and ground floor luxury master bedroom suite that leads to an outdoor spa and English garden. 3 lovely guest bedrooms are located on the second floor. Please contact agent for more details. NP/NS Tenant pays utilities.