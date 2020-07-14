Amenities

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew On Sunset is located in close proximity to Hwy 12 and I80, providing easy access to Solano County, Napa County, San Francisco, and the Sacramento region. Minutes from Travis Air Force Base, Solano Westfield Mall, and the Old Town Waterfront Historic Main Street Shopping District, Renew On Sunset provides convenience and historical charm while the nearby marina offers waterfront excitement and relaxation. Each renovated apartment home features interiors with central heating and air, a full appliance package including dishwasher, a ceiling fan, private patios and balconies, a washer/dryer, and outdoor storage. Vaulted ceilings, built-in microwaves, and walk-in closets are also available in select apartment homes. Residents are invited to relax in the hot tub, cool off poolside, work out in the state-of-the-art gym, and enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi in the community clubhouse. ReNew On Sunset is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.