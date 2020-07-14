All apartments in Suisun City
ReNew on Sunset
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew on Sunset

766 Sunset Ave · (216) 503-0574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA 94585

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 764-1 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 792-12 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 768-11 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,989

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew on Sunset.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
cable included
carpet
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew On Sunset is located in close proximity to Hwy 12 and I80, providing easy access to Solano County, Napa County, San Francisco, and the Sacramento region. Minutes from Travis Air Force Base, Solano Westfield Mall, and the Old Town Waterfront Historic Main Street Shopping District, Renew On Sunset provides convenience and historical charm while the nearby marina offers waterfront excitement and relaxation. Each renovated apartment home features interiors with central heating and air, a full appliance package including dishwasher, a ceiling fan, private patios and balconies, a washer/dryer, and outdoor storage. Vaulted ceilings, built-in microwaves, and walk-in closets are also available in select apartment homes. Residents are invited to relax in the hot tub, cool off poolside, work out in the state-of-the-art gym, and enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi in the community clubhouse. ReNew On Sunset is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9. or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Car Ports, uncovered, first come first serve.
Storage Details: Bigger units come with storage boxes included

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew on Sunset have any available units?
ReNew on Sunset has 3 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does ReNew on Sunset have?
Some of ReNew on Sunset's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew on Sunset currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew on Sunset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ReNew on Sunset pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew on Sunset is pet friendly.
Does ReNew on Sunset offer parking?
Yes, ReNew on Sunset offers parking.
Does ReNew on Sunset have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew on Sunset offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew on Sunset have a pool?
Yes, ReNew on Sunset has a pool.
Does ReNew on Sunset have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew on Sunset has accessible units.
Does ReNew on Sunset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew on Sunset has units with dishwashers.
Does ReNew on Sunset have units with air conditioning?
Yes, ReNew on Sunset has units with air conditioning.
