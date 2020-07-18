480 Canfield Ct

Amenities
Conveniently Located in Lawler Ranch, Suisun- Available July 14th! - Beautiful Lawler Ranch Home 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Central heating & Air, Spacious backyard, Family Room, Living Room, separate Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Wet Bar, Granite Counter Tops, Wood Cabinets, Pantry in Kitchen.
Quick drive to TAFB. Schools, public transportation, shopping, public library, Community center, civic center, fire department all nearby!
12 Month Lease, No Evictions, 600+ Credit Score, 5 Years Rental History, Income 3X Rental Amount
Apply at: www.solanopm.com
(RLNE5905994)