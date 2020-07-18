All apartments in Suisun City
480 Canfield Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

480 Canfield Ct

480 Canfield Court · (707) 426-1821 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

480 Canfield Court, Suisun City, CA 94585

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 480 Canfield Ct · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2206 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Conveniently Located in Lawler Ranch, Suisun- Available July 14th! - Beautiful Lawler Ranch Home 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Central heating & Air, Spacious backyard, Family Room, Living Room, separate Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Wet Bar, Granite Counter Tops, Wood Cabinets, Pantry in Kitchen.

Quick drive to TAFB. Schools, public transportation, shopping, public library, Community center, civic center, fire department all nearby!
12 Month Lease, No Evictions, 600+ Credit Score, 5 Years Rental History, Income 3X Rental Amount
Apply at: www.solanopm.com

(RLNE5905994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Canfield Ct have any available units?
480 Canfield Ct has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 480 Canfield Ct have?
Some of 480 Canfield Ct's amenities include granite counters, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Canfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
480 Canfield Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Canfield Ct pet-friendly?
No, 480 Canfield Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suisun City.
Does 480 Canfield Ct offer parking?
Yes, 480 Canfield Ct offers parking.
Does 480 Canfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Canfield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Canfield Ct have a pool?
No, 480 Canfield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 480 Canfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 480 Canfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Canfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 Canfield Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Canfield Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 480 Canfield Ct has units with air conditioning.
