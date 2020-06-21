All apartments in Suisun City
Suisun City, CA
1205 Pintail Drive
1205 Pintail Drive

1205 Pintail Drive
Location

1205 Pintail Drive, Suisun City, CA 94585

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,279 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5836115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Pintail Drive have any available units?
1205 Pintail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suisun City, CA.
What amenities does 1205 Pintail Drive have?
Some of 1205 Pintail Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Pintail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Pintail Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Pintail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Pintail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suisun City.
Does 1205 Pintail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Pintail Drive does offer parking.
Does 1205 Pintail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Pintail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Pintail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Pintail Drive has a pool.
Does 1205 Pintail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Pintail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Pintail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Pintail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Pintail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Pintail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
