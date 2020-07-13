Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center courtyard gym parking pool hot tub package receiving on-site laundry

A place you can call home, Waterfield Square, conveniently located in a gated community West of Interstate 5 in Northern Stockton. Blending the best of commuter conveniences and resort-style comfort, Waterfield Square offers you distinctive one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring captivating waterfront views, multiple closets, washers and dryers, and a private patio or balcony. Our pet friendly community features two refreshing swimming pools, invigorating spas, lush grounds, and a newly updated fitness center. Call today and schedule a tour to discover why our residents are proud to call Waterfield Square their home.