Stockton, CA
Waterfield Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Waterfield Square

8035 Mariners Dr · (612) 261-1708
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

8035 Mariners Dr, Stockton, CA 95219
Bear Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4406 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 3704 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterfield Square.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
package receiving
on-site laundry
A place you can call home, Waterfield Square, conveniently located in a gated community West of Interstate 5 in Northern Stockton. Blending the best of commuter conveniences and resort-style comfort, Waterfield Square offers you distinctive one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring captivating waterfront views, multiple closets, washers and dryers, and a private patio or balcony. Our pet friendly community features two refreshing swimming pools, invigorating spas, lush grounds, and a newly updated fitness center. Call today and schedule a tour to discover why our residents are proud to call Waterfield Square their home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 - 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Covered Parking: 1 included in lease, Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterfield Square have any available units?
Waterfield Square has 2 units available starting at $1,709 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterfield Square have?
Some of Waterfield Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterfield Square currently offering any rent specials?
Waterfield Square is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Waterfield Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterfield Square is pet friendly.
Does Waterfield Square offer parking?
Yes, Waterfield Square offers parking.
Does Waterfield Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterfield Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterfield Square have a pool?
Yes, Waterfield Square has a pool.
Does Waterfield Square have accessible units?
Yes, Waterfield Square has accessible units.
Does Waterfield Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterfield Square has units with dishwashers.
