Amenities
A place you can call home, Waterfield Square, conveniently located in a gated community West of Interstate 5 in Northern Stockton. Blending the best of commuter conveniences and resort-style comfort, Waterfield Square offers you distinctive one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring captivating waterfront views, multiple closets, washers and dryers, and a private patio or balcony. Our pet friendly community features two refreshing swimming pools, invigorating spas, lush grounds, and a newly updated fitness center. Call today and schedule a tour to discover why our residents are proud to call Waterfield Square their home.