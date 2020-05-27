All apartments in Stockton
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:50 AM

650 Dave Brubeck - 4A

650 Dave Brubeck Way · No Longer Available
Location

650 Dave Brubeck Way, Stockton, CA 95204
Pacific

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Accepting application for Fall 2020.

Please submit rental application online at www.foxtenant.com for preliminary review.

Priority given to UOP Students and Staff!

Note: Only one private room (single occupancy) available 8/1/20 sharing common area with a male UOP grad student.

Rent is $795/private bedroom; Deposit Required is $795 due upon lease signing
FULLY FURNISHED UNITS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM UOP CAMPUS

Wow! Private fully furnished one bedroom units directly across the street from University of Pacific campus. (Priority to UOP Students). Just steps from UOP

$795/room $1,590/entire 2 Bed Unit. (Rate based on 12 month lease).

**Must meet min. credit and income requirements. Co-signers ok for UOP Students. **

Each apartment has two large private bedrooms (individually keyed) and have been beautifully updated. Share modern kitchen, bathroom and small living room with only one other person (not 5 people like most shared homes or student housing units).

Furnished units include HD flatscreen TV/DVD, Cable TV, seating area, ceiling fan, A/C in each room, new desks, office chair, book case, night stand, twin bedframe with plush memory foam mattress and either free standing wardrobe or closet.

All units have newer kitchen appliances, gas stove/oven, microwave/exhaust, fold away dining table. Granite counters, stainless sink, custom glass subway tile backsplash and designer lighting. All hardwood flooring, except for kitchen and bath which has custom porcelain tile with custom inlays.

All units wired for Cable TV and high-speed redundant Internet (wired/wireless).

Building has gated courtyard with shade trees, picnic table, and park benches. Security lights and 24/7 security cameras monitor the entire property. Coin Op Laundry and limited parking lot (extra fee).
For More info go to www.650davebrubeck.com.

Accepting applications for SUMMER/FALL semesters. You must submit rental application online at www.foxtenant.com for preliminary review before being added to waiting list.

Note: For the protection of our current tenants and due to current COVID-19 Shelter in Place orders – we will only be doing virtual tours and exterior common areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A have any available units?
650 Dave Brubeck - 4A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockton, CA.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A have?
Some of 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A currently offering any rent specials?
650 Dave Brubeck - 4A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A pet-friendly?
No, 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A offer parking?
Yes, 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A offers parking.
Does 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A have a pool?
No, 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A does not have a pool.
Does 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A have accessible units?
No, 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Dave Brubeck - 4A does not have units with dishwashers.
