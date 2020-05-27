650 Dave Brubeck - 4A

Amenities

Accepting application for Fall 2020.



Please submit rental application online at www.foxtenant.com for preliminary review.



Priority given to UOP Students and Staff!



Note: Only one private room (single occupancy) available 8/1/20 sharing common area with a male UOP grad student.



Rent is $795/private bedroom; Deposit Required is $795 due upon lease signing

FULLY FURNISHED UNITS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM UOP CAMPUS



Wow! Private fully furnished one bedroom units directly across the street from University of Pacific campus. (Priority to UOP Students). Just steps from UOP



$795/room $1,590/entire 2 Bed Unit. (Rate based on 12 month lease).



**Must meet min. credit and income requirements. Co-signers ok for UOP Students. **



Each apartment has two large private bedrooms (individually keyed) and have been beautifully updated. Share modern kitchen, bathroom and small living room with only one other person (not 5 people like most shared homes or student housing units).



Furnished units include HD flatscreen TV/DVD, Cable TV, seating area, ceiling fan, A/C in each room, new desks, office chair, book case, night stand, twin bedframe with plush memory foam mattress and either free standing wardrobe or closet.



All units have newer kitchen appliances, gas stove/oven, microwave/exhaust, fold away dining table. Granite counters, stainless sink, custom glass subway tile backsplash and designer lighting. All hardwood flooring, except for kitchen and bath which has custom porcelain tile with custom inlays.



All units wired for Cable TV and high-speed redundant Internet (wired/wireless).



Building has gated courtyard with shade trees, picnic table, and park benches. Security lights and 24/7 security cameras monitor the entire property. Coin Op Laundry and limited parking lot (extra fee).

For More info go to www.650davebrubeck.com.



Accepting applications for SUMMER/FALL semesters. You must submit rental application online at www.foxtenant.com for preliminary review before being added to waiting list.



Note: For the protection of our current tenants and due to current COVID-19 Shelter in Place orders – we will only be doing virtual tours and exterior common areas.