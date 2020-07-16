All apartments in Stockton
Find more places like 460 North Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockton, CA
/
460 North Central Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:41 AM

460 North Central Avenue

460 North Central Avenue · (209) 788-8050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stockton
See all
Pacific
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

460 North Central Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204
Pacific

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Coming Soon Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage in a great location close to UOP & The Miracle Mile. Kitchen has been remodeled and opened u to the family & dining rooms. Updated kitchen with farm sink and granite counters. Butler's pantry and newer wood-stained cabinets with self-closing drawers. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Freestanding cast iron fireplace. Newer dual-paned windows. Ceiling fans. Newer glass doors on master closet. Huge back yard.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 7/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 North Central Avenue have any available units?
460 North Central Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 North Central Avenue have?
Some of 460 North Central Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 North Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
460 North Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 North Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 460 North Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 460 North Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 460 North Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 460 North Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 North Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 North Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 460 North Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 460 North Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 460 North Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 460 North Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 North Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 460 North Central Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverbank
4433 Continental Way
Stockton, CA 95207
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr
Stockton, CA 95219

Similar Pages

Stockton 2 BedroomsStockton Apartments with Balconies
Stockton Apartments with ParkingStockton Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Stockton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Roseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CACarmichael, CA
Tracy, CARancho Cordova, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CAMartinez, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

University of the PacificCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-SacramentoDiablo Valley College
Mills College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity