460 North Central Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Coming Soon Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage in a great location close to UOP & The Miracle Mile. Kitchen has been remodeled and opened u to the family & dining rooms. Updated kitchen with farm sink and granite counters. Butler's pantry and newer wood-stained cabinets with self-closing drawers. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Freestanding cast iron fireplace. Newer dual-paned windows. Ceiling fans. Newer glass doors on master closet. Huge back yard.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 7/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.