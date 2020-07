Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage courtyard fire pit hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving racquetball court volleyball court

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Stevenson Ranch is comprised of classic and upgraded one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the tranquil Santa Clarita area. Each home includes an array of interior amenities from fully equipped kitchens to in-home washer/dryers and fireplaces. Residents can enjoy community amenities such as three resort-style swimming pools, a playground and fitness center. Mere minutes from the I-5 freeway, residents will have all the best that the Greater Los Angeles area has to offer just outside their door.