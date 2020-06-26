Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Stanton
Find more places like 8064 Monaco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Stanton, CA
/
8064 Monaco
Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:28 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8064 Monaco
8064 Monaco
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stanton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
8064 Monaco, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please call Shannon Sung at (714) 878 2335 with questions. Thank you
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8064 Monaco have any available units?
8064 Monaco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stanton, CA
.
What amenities does 8064 Monaco have?
Some of 8064 Monaco's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8064 Monaco currently offering any rent specials?
8064 Monaco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8064 Monaco pet-friendly?
No, 8064 Monaco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stanton
.
Does 8064 Monaco offer parking?
Yes, 8064 Monaco offers parking.
Does 8064 Monaco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8064 Monaco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8064 Monaco have a pool?
No, 8064 Monaco does not have a pool.
Does 8064 Monaco have accessible units?
No, 8064 Monaco does not have accessible units.
Does 8064 Monaco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8064 Monaco has units with dishwashers.
Does 8064 Monaco have units with air conditioning?
No, 8064 Monaco does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cris Village Apartments
9040 Cris Ave
Stanton, CA 92804
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave
Stanton, CA 92841
Pacific Grove
9051 W Pacific Ave
Stanton, CA 92804
Similar Pages
Stanton 1 Bedrooms
Stanton Apartments with Balcony
Stanton Apartments with Garage
Stanton Apartments with Parking
Stanton Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Claremont, CA
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Artesia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CA
Ladera Ranch, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CA
Del Aire, CA
San Pasqual, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Laguna Woods, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Westmont, CA
North Tustin, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles