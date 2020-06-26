All apartments in Stanton
Find more places like 8064 Monaco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stanton, CA
/
8064 Monaco
Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:28 PM

8064 Monaco

8064 Monaco · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stanton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8064 Monaco, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please call Shannon Sung at (714) 878 2335 with questions. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8064 Monaco have any available units?
8064 Monaco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 8064 Monaco have?
Some of 8064 Monaco's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8064 Monaco currently offering any rent specials?
8064 Monaco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8064 Monaco pet-friendly?
No, 8064 Monaco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 8064 Monaco offer parking?
Yes, 8064 Monaco offers parking.
Does 8064 Monaco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8064 Monaco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8064 Monaco have a pool?
No, 8064 Monaco does not have a pool.
Does 8064 Monaco have accessible units?
No, 8064 Monaco does not have accessible units.
Does 8064 Monaco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8064 Monaco has units with dishwashers.
Does 8064 Monaco have units with air conditioning?
No, 8064 Monaco does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cris Village Apartments
9040 Cris Ave
Stanton, CA 92804
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave
Stanton, CA 92841
Pacific Grove
9051 W Pacific Ave
Stanton, CA 92804

Similar Pages

Stanton 1 BedroomsStanton Apartments with Balcony
Stanton Apartments with GarageStanton Apartments with Parking
Stanton Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CA
Ladera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles