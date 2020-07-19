Completed remodeled house with new paint, all new appliances, new kitchens, new cabinets, dual pane windows and roll up garage door. Very light and bright with newer windows. Remodeled bathrooms and newer landscape.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7514 Cody Drive have any available units?
7514 Cody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
Is 7514 Cody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7514 Cody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.