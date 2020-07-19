All apartments in Stanton
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:07 AM

7514 Cody Drive

7514 Cody Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7514 Cody Drive, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completed remodeled house with new paint, all new appliances, new kitchens, new cabinets, dual pane windows and roll up garage door. Very light and bright with newer windows. Remodeled bathrooms and newer landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514 Cody Drive have any available units?
7514 Cody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
Is 7514 Cody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7514 Cody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 Cody Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7514 Cody Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 7514 Cody Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7514 Cody Drive offers parking.
Does 7514 Cody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 Cody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 Cody Drive have a pool?
No, 7514 Cody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7514 Cody Drive have accessible units?
No, 7514 Cody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 Cody Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7514 Cody Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7514 Cody Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7514 Cody Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
