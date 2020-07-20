All apartments in Stanton
Find more places like 7100 Cerritos Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stanton, CA
/
7100 Cerritos Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:45 AM

7100 Cerritos Avenue

7100 W Cerritos Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stanton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7100 W Cerritos Avenue, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Gated Community. Inside location. Ground level one bedroom condo. Has direct access from carport to Patio. Spacious bedroom and Living room. HOA include water and trash. Excellent location near pool and community laundry. Has additional parking with parking decal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 Cerritos Avenue have any available units?
7100 Cerritos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
Is 7100 Cerritos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Cerritos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Cerritos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7100 Cerritos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 7100 Cerritos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7100 Cerritos Avenue offers parking.
Does 7100 Cerritos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 Cerritos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Cerritos Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7100 Cerritos Avenue has a pool.
Does 7100 Cerritos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7100 Cerritos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Cerritos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 Cerritos Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 Cerritos Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 Cerritos Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cris Village Apartments
9040 Cris Ave
Stanton, CA 92804
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave
Stanton, CA 92841
Pacific Grove
9051 W Pacific Ave
Stanton, CA 92804

Similar Pages

Stanton 1 BedroomsStanton 2 Bedrooms
Stanton Apartments with BalconiesStanton Apartments with Parking
Stanton Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CACovina, CA
La Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles