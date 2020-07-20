Gated Community. Inside location. Ground level one bedroom condo. Has direct access from carport to Patio. Spacious bedroom and Living room. HOA include water and trash. Excellent location near pool and community laundry. Has additional parking with parking decal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7100 Cerritos Avenue have any available units?
7100 Cerritos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
Is 7100 Cerritos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Cerritos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.