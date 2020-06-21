12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly garage gym some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Unit 81-32 Available 07/25/20 HUGEunit! SMALLprice=3+2= 2nd Flr - Property Id: 105812



Ask About Our $$$ $400 Discount (OAC) $$



We Pay Water, Trash & Gas

NO DOGS ALLOWED IN THE APT

Income requirement is $7000.00 a month



(By Appointment Only )



IF SPACE IS A PROBLEM---, I HAVE YOUR SOLUTION!

HUGE unit, SMALL price! LARGE Apt........ Spacious and Affordable!

Call Us Today!



Close to everything...far from expensive!



3 bedrm + 2 Bath 2nd floor Corner Unit = $2325 Monthly Rent ---Approx.1400 sq. ft. 1 Parking In A Shared Garage



Security Deposit = $1000 (On Approved Credit) Extra $500 Deposit for pet (Pet Restrictions No Dogs )



Application Processing Fee is $35.00 To Check For

Rental and Employment History, Credit/Unlawful Detainer and County Criminal Record / 5 Year's Good Rental History and

3 Time's The Monthly Rental Income Required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105812

Property Id 105812



