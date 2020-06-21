All apartments in Stanton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32

12381 Arrowhead Street · (714) 534-0370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12381 Arrowhead Street, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 81-32 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Unit 81-32 Available 07/25/20 HUGEunit! SMALLprice=3+2= 2nd Flr - Property Id: 105812

Ask About Our $$$ $400 Discount (OAC) $$

We Pay Water, Trash & Gas
NO DOGS ALLOWED IN THE APT
Income requirement is $7000.00 a month

(By Appointment Only )

IF SPACE IS A PROBLEM---, I HAVE YOUR SOLUTION!
HUGE unit, SMALL price! LARGE Apt........ Spacious and Affordable!
Call Us Today!

Close to everything...far from expensive!

3 bedrm + 2 Bath 2nd floor Corner Unit = $2325 Monthly Rent ---Approx.1400 sq. ft. 1 Parking In A Shared Garage

Security Deposit = $1000 (On Approved Credit) Extra $500 Deposit for pet (Pet Restrictions No Dogs )

Application Processing Fee is $35.00 To Check For
Rental and Employment History, Credit/Unlawful Detainer and County Criminal Record / 5 Year's Good Rental History and
3 Time's The Monthly Rental Income Required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105812
Property Id 105812

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5804933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 have any available units?
12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 have?
Some of 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 currently offering any rent specials?
12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 is pet friendly.
Does 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 offer parking?
Yes, 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 does offer parking.
Does 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 have a pool?
No, 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 does not have a pool.
Does 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 have accessible units?
No, 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 does not have accessible units.
Does 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32 does not have units with air conditioning.
