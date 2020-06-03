Rent Calculator
10760 Elm Circle
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:34 AM
10760 Elm Circle
10760 Elm Circle
No Longer Available
10760 Elm Circle, Stanton, CA 90680
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
New painting, new carpet, very clean, bright, spacious home. Nice neighbors, convenient location. READY TO MOVE IN. SEP 18, 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 423 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10760 Elm Circle have any available units?
10760 Elm Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stanton, CA
.
Is 10760 Elm Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10760 Elm Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10760 Elm Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10760 Elm Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stanton
.
Does 10760 Elm Circle offer parking?
No, 10760 Elm Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10760 Elm Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10760 Elm Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10760 Elm Circle have a pool?
No, 10760 Elm Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10760 Elm Circle have accessible units?
No, 10760 Elm Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10760 Elm Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10760 Elm Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10760 Elm Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10760 Elm Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
