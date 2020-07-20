Amenities
10624 Ramblewood Drive Available 09/30/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Large Family Room With Fireplace, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Separate Dining, Living Room, Laundry Room With Washer and Dryer Included (AS IS), Ceiling Fans, Central A/C, Large Back Yard With Gardner Included, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Near Stanton Central Park. HUD NO
PET: ? SMALL DOG
orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700
(RLNE5127028)