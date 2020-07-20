Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10624 Ramblewood Drive Available 09/30/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Large Family Room With Fireplace, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Separate Dining, Living Room, Laundry Room With Washer and Dryer Included (AS IS), Ceiling Fans, Central A/C, Large Back Yard With Gardner Included, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Near Stanton Central Park. HUD NO



PET: ? SMALL DOG



orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700



(RLNE5127028)