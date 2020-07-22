All apartments in Stanton
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

10218 Lotus Court

10218 Lotus Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10218 Lotus Ct, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWER 4 Bedroom HOME IN STANTON, MUST SEE--CALL US TODAY!! - This is a NEWER Two-Story, Four (4) Bedroom, Two (2.5) Bathroom House in Stanton with Stainless Steel Stove, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Microwave, Granite countertops, Tile Kitchen Counters, Tile, Carpets, Verticals, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Patio, Central Air, Recessed Lighting, Attached Double Car Garage w/ Opener. No Pets Please.

MUST SEE--CALL US TODAY, THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!
Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5361074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10218 Lotus Court have any available units?
10218 Lotus Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 10218 Lotus Court have?
Some of 10218 Lotus Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10218 Lotus Court currently offering any rent specials?
10218 Lotus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10218 Lotus Court pet-friendly?
No, 10218 Lotus Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 10218 Lotus Court offer parking?
Yes, 10218 Lotus Court offers parking.
Does 10218 Lotus Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10218 Lotus Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10218 Lotus Court have a pool?
No, 10218 Lotus Court does not have a pool.
Does 10218 Lotus Court have accessible units?
No, 10218 Lotus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10218 Lotus Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10218 Lotus Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10218 Lotus Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10218 Lotus Court has units with air conditioning.
