1145 Ave S Holt

Amenities
Charming traditional, Spacious apartment, 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Traditional style spacious apartment, located in a great neighborhood, adjacent to Beverly Hills & Century City; functional floor plan, open, airy, with positive energy flow; closet galore;2 large bedrooms; large formal dining room & large living room , large enough to fit right size dining room furniture . large beautiful kitchen .exquisite crown moldings; beautiful original hardwood floors; central heat; conveniently located NEAR major freeways #10 & 405; Beverly Hills & Century city shopping malls; restaurants; entertainment centers.