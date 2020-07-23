All apartments in Stanislaus County
Find more places like 1145 Ave S Holt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stanislaus County, CA
/
1145 Ave S Holt
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:05 PM

1145 Ave S Holt

1145 West Avenue South · (310) 877-2820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1145 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA 95380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 9884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Charming traditional, Spacious apartment, 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Traditional style spacious apartment, located in a great neighborhood, adjacent to Beverly Hills & Century City; functional floor plan, open, airy, with positive energy flow; closet galore;2 large bedrooms; large formal dining room & large living room , large enough to fit right size dining room furniture . large beautiful kitchen .exquisite crown moldings; beautiful original hardwood floors; central heat; conveniently located NEAR major freeways #10 & 405; Beverly Hills & Century city shopping malls; restaurants; entertainment centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Ave S Holt have any available units?
1145 Ave S Holt has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1145 Ave S Holt currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Ave S Holt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Ave S Holt pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Ave S Holt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanislaus County.
Does 1145 Ave S Holt offer parking?
No, 1145 Ave S Holt does not offer parking.
Does 1145 Ave S Holt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Ave S Holt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Ave S Holt have a pool?
No, 1145 Ave S Holt does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Ave S Holt have accessible units?
No, 1145 Ave S Holt does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Ave S Holt have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Ave S Holt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Ave S Holt have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 Ave S Holt does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1145 Ave S Holt?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd
Turlock, CA 95382
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd
Turlock, CA 95382

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CASalinas, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CACeres, CALathrop, CARipon, CAManteca, CASonora, CATurlock, CA
Patterson, CAModesto, CAMerced, CAHilmar-Irwin, CALodi, CALos Banos, CAMountain House, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CABrentwood, CAHollister, CAAntioch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-SacramentoHartnell College
Mission College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity