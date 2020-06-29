All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

9425 Barbic Lane

9425 Barbic Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9425 Barbic Lane, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rent includes most utilities. This is a, separate living 1 bdrm apartment, locked off from the main house. It has it's own private entrance and overlooks the beautiful pool in the back yard. Plenty of parking and the home is in a beautiful neighborhood on a cul-d-sac lot with wide streets and large lots. The washer and dryer are in the garage just steps away and the landscape and grounds are in beautiful condition. Easy access to shopping and freeways. No kids in the main house, just one couple.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9425 Barbic Lane have any available units?
9425 Barbic Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 9425 Barbic Lane have?
Some of 9425 Barbic Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9425 Barbic Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9425 Barbic Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 Barbic Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9425 Barbic Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 9425 Barbic Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9425 Barbic Lane offers parking.
Does 9425 Barbic Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9425 Barbic Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 Barbic Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9425 Barbic Lane has a pool.
Does 9425 Barbic Lane have accessible units?
No, 9425 Barbic Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9425 Barbic Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9425 Barbic Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9425 Barbic Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9425 Barbic Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
