9425 Barbic Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rent includes most utilities. This is a, separate living 1 bdrm apartment, locked off from the main house. It has it's own private entrance and overlooks the beautiful pool in the back yard. Plenty of parking and the home is in a beautiful neighborhood on a cul-d-sac lot with wide streets and large lots. The washer and dryer are in the garage just steps away and the landscape and grounds are in beautiful condition. Easy access to shopping and freeways. No kids in the main house, just one couple.