Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM

3562 Niblick Dr.

3562 Niblick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3562 Niblick Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91941
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
La Mesa Amazing New Studio w/all utilities and laundry- Available Now!! Month to Month- All utilities included - Beautifully appointed Large Spacious Studio
* Quiet neighborhood and ample street parking
* Laminate Flooring
* Air Conditioning
* Tiled Walk In Shower
* Flat Screen Tv
* Micro Convection Oven
* Stove Top
* Refrigerator
* Beautiful Solid Surface Counters
* Ceiling Fan
*Full Size Closet w/ Mirror Closet Doors
* Full Size Washer/Dryer
* Wi-Fi Included
* Electric, Gas, Water and Trash Included

This is an attached Studio to Owner's Home. Single or Double occupancy only Preferred. Tenant is subject to Owner Approval.
Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One animal maximum considered with additional $500 deposit.

Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.
Leased by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5038231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3562 Niblick Dr. have any available units?
3562 Niblick Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3562 Niblick Dr. have?
Some of 3562 Niblick Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3562 Niblick Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3562 Niblick Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3562 Niblick Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3562 Niblick Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 3562 Niblick Dr. offer parking?
No, 3562 Niblick Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3562 Niblick Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3562 Niblick Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3562 Niblick Dr. have a pool?
No, 3562 Niblick Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3562 Niblick Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3562 Niblick Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3562 Niblick Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3562 Niblick Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3562 Niblick Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3562 Niblick Dr. has units with air conditioning.
