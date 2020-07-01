3562 Niblick Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included air conditioning ceiling fan internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

La Mesa Amazing New Studio w/all utilities and laundry- Available Now!! Month to Month- All utilities included - Beautifully appointed Large Spacious Studio

* Quiet neighborhood and ample street parking

* Laminate Flooring

* Air Conditioning

* Tiled Walk In Shower

* Flat Screen Tv

* Micro Convection Oven

* Stove Top

* Refrigerator

* Beautiful Solid Surface Counters

* Ceiling Fan

*Full Size Closet w/ Mirror Closet Doors

* Full Size Washer/Dryer

* Wi-Fi Included

* Electric, Gas, Water and Trash Included



This is an attached Studio to Owner's Home. Single or Double occupancy only Preferred. Tenant is subject to Owner Approval.

Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One animal maximum considered with additional $500 deposit.



Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Leased by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5038231)