Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 3540 Bancroft.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
3540 Bancroft
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3540 Bancroft
3540 Bancroft Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Location
3540 Bancroft Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in Spring Valley. This is centrally located closed to schools and freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3540 Bancroft have any available units?
3540 Bancroft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring Valley, CA
.
Is 3540 Bancroft currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Bancroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Bancroft pet-friendly?
No, 3540 Bancroft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring Valley
.
Does 3540 Bancroft offer parking?
No, 3540 Bancroft does not offer parking.
Does 3540 Bancroft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 Bancroft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Bancroft have a pool?
No, 3540 Bancroft does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Bancroft have accessible units?
No, 3540 Bancroft does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Bancroft have units with dishwashers?
No, 3540 Bancroft does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3540 Bancroft have units with air conditioning?
No, 3540 Bancroft does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd
Spring Valley, CA 91978
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd
Spring Valley, CA 91977
Similar Pages
Spring Valley 1 Bedrooms
Spring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Accessible Apartments
Spring Valley Apartments with Balcony
Spring Valley Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Temecula, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Coronado, CA
Alpine, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Bostonia, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Del Mar, CA
Fallbrook, CA
La Presa, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College