Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
2463 Pointe Parkway
Last updated February 7 2020 at 1:36 AM

2463 Pointe Parkway

2463 Pointe Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2463 Pointe Parkway, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 Pointe Parkway have any available units?
2463 Pointe Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 2463 Pointe Parkway have?
Some of 2463 Pointe Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2463 Pointe Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2463 Pointe Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 Pointe Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2463 Pointe Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 2463 Pointe Parkway offer parking?
No, 2463 Pointe Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2463 Pointe Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2463 Pointe Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 Pointe Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2463 Pointe Parkway has a pool.
Does 2463 Pointe Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2463 Pointe Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 Pointe Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2463 Pointe Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2463 Pointe Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2463 Pointe Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
