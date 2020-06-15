All apartments in Spring Valley
2207 Kings View Circle

2207 Kings View Circle · (619) 305-0542
Location

2207 Kings View Circle, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 Kings View Circle · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
3 BEDROOM UPGRADED SPRING VALLEY TOWNHOME! - This upgraded condo is located in Spring Valley just minutes from the 94, 54 and 125 freeways. Fantastic floor plan features 3 good sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Great upgraded kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, open to living area! Large living room / dining area with sliding glass doors and the perfect, private, low-maintenance backyard complete with professional grade turf. In unit washer/dryer. This unit enjoys the ideal location within the complex just a short walk from the community pool and playground area. Unit comes with two assigned parking spaces, one is covered, guest parking is also available. Easy commuting! Just a short drive to both Coronado and 32nd Street Naval Bases. Water and trash included. Small pets considered. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4782058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

