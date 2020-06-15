2207 Kings View Circle

Amenities
3 BEDROOM UPGRADED SPRING VALLEY TOWNHOME! - This upgraded condo is located in Spring Valley just minutes from the 94, 54 and 125 freeways. Fantastic floor plan features 3 good sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Great upgraded kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, open to living area! Large living room / dining area with sliding glass doors and the perfect, private, low-maintenance backyard complete with professional grade turf. In unit washer/dryer. This unit enjoys the ideal location within the complex just a short walk from the community pool and playground area. Unit comes with two assigned parking spaces, one is covered, guest parking is also available. Easy commuting! Just a short drive to both Coronado and 32nd Street Naval Bases. Water and trash included. Small pets considered. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties
IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date
For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf
(RLNE4782058)