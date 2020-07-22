All apartments in Spring Valley
1347 SANGAMON AVENUE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

1347 SANGAMON AVENUE

1347 Sangamon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1347 Sangamon Avenue, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Beautiful Home Ready for Move-in - Single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 4 baths with 2 car garage. The property has a beautiful layout and a spectacular view. The patio is a great place to enjoy every part of the day with an incredible view.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

(RLNE3949190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE have any available units?
1347 SANGAMON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
Is 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1347 SANGAMON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1347 SANGAMON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
