Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

10184 Challenger Cir Available 01/17/19 GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, HOME! BEAUTIFUL VIEWS! GATED COMMUNITY! ACT NOW! - Located within the Lakeview at Highlands Ranch HOA gated community, with a pool and kids play area! Plenty of space, open concept, attached 2 gar garage, this home has everything you could need! Enjoy beautiful walking trails and sunsets right next to your home! Make this one of a kind home yours while you can!



This property includes:

-High Ceilings

-Open Kitchen

-Open Concept Home

-Spacious Two Stories

-Beautiful En-suite Bathroom

-Dishwasher

-Stove/Oven

-Microwave

-Washer and Dryer Hookups

-Attached 2 Car Garage

-Private Enclosed Patio

-Fireplace in Living room



Community Amenities:

-Pool and Jacuzzi

-Kids Play Area

-Walking Trails



Terms of Lease:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant pays water, trash, sewer, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for gardener

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



*Security Deposit & first months move in funds must be in form of a cashiers check or money order.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however not guaranteed.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



*******Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Beyond Property Management, Inc:

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalBRE#01854799



(RLNE2022683)