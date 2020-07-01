All apartments in Spring Valley
Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
10184 Challenger Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10184 Challenger Cir

10184 Challenger Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10184 Challenger Circle, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
10184 Challenger Cir Available 01/17/19 GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, HOME! BEAUTIFUL VIEWS! GATED COMMUNITY! ACT NOW! - Located within the Lakeview at Highlands Ranch HOA gated community, with a pool and kids play area! Plenty of space, open concept, attached 2 gar garage, this home has everything you could need! Enjoy beautiful walking trails and sunsets right next to your home! Make this one of a kind home yours while you can!

This property includes:
-High Ceilings
-Open Kitchen
-Open Concept Home
-Spacious Two Stories
-Beautiful En-suite Bathroom
-Dishwasher
-Stove/Oven
-Microwave
-Washer and Dryer Hookups
-Attached 2 Car Garage
-Private Enclosed Patio
-Fireplace in Living room

Community Amenities:
-Pool and Jacuzzi
-Kids Play Area
-Walking Trails

Terms of Lease:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant pays water, trash, sewer, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

*Security Deposit & first months move in funds must be in form of a cashiers check or money order.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however not guaranteed.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

*******Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Beyond Property Management, Inc:
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
CalBRE#01854799

(RLNE2022683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10184 Challenger Cir have any available units?
10184 Challenger Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 10184 Challenger Cir have?
Some of 10184 Challenger Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10184 Challenger Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10184 Challenger Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10184 Challenger Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 10184 Challenger Cir is pet friendly.
Does 10184 Challenger Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10184 Challenger Cir offers parking.
Does 10184 Challenger Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10184 Challenger Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10184 Challenger Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10184 Challenger Cir has a pool.
Does 10184 Challenger Cir have accessible units?
No, 10184 Challenger Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10184 Challenger Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10184 Challenger Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 10184 Challenger Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 10184 Challenger Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
