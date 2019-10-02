7 11506 Obert Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

apartment, includes fresh paint, ceiling fans, window coverings, carpet and laminate flooring, air conditioner in living room, stove, owner pays water and trash includes one off street parking space. 1 Year Lease Agreement, No Pets, No Section 8.

Waiving application fees $45, Lease begins October 1, 2019 Move in ASAP September free month.



Amenities: Air Conditioner, Fireplace, 14 units multi family, laundry on site, Some units include fire place, Located in cul de sac , Stove/oven.

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/whittier-2-bed-1-bath/6117/



IT490927 - IT49MC6117