South Whittier, CA
6 11517 Obert Ave
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:51 AM

6 11517 Obert Ave

11517 Obert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11517 Obert Avenue, South Whittier, CA 90604
South Whittier

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
apartment, includes fresh paint, ceiling fans, window coverings, carpet and laminate flooring, air conditioner in living room, stove, owner pays water and trash includes one off street parking space. 1 Year Lease Agreement, No Pets, No Section.
Waiving application fees $45, Lease begins October 1, 2019.

Amenities: Laundry room, 10 units multi family, Wall AC.
Utilities: Water, Trash, Sewer.
Appliances: Stove/oven.
Parking: 1 space
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/whittier-1-bed-1-bath/6123/

IT491029 - IT49MC6123

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 11517 Obert Ave have any available units?
6 11517 Obert Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 6 11517 Obert Ave have?
Some of 6 11517 Obert Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 11517 Obert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6 11517 Obert Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 11517 Obert Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6 11517 Obert Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Whittier.
Does 6 11517 Obert Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6 11517 Obert Ave offers parking.
Does 6 11517 Obert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 11517 Obert Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 11517 Obert Ave have a pool?
No, 6 11517 Obert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6 11517 Obert Ave have accessible units?
No, 6 11517 Obert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6 11517 Obert Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 11517 Obert Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 11517 Obert Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 11517 Obert Ave has units with air conditioning.
