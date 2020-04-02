14480 Mulberry Drive

Amenities
Apartment Homes. This unit has upgrades and comes with carport parking, Onsite laundry facilities with new washer and dryers. Community Bbq area. Prices do vary depending on size and style.
Freshly painted
White cabinets w/nickle finish knobs
Granite counters
Vinyl flooring
Stove and dishwasher
Mirrored closet doors
Call to view apartment 562.941.8616 or 562.923.8993. Our friendly staff speak both English and Spanish. Mention this ad for FREE Credit check when applying.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/whittier-ca?lid=12062324
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5505743)