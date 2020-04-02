All apartments in South Whittier
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

14480 Mulberry Drive

14480 Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14480 Mulberry Drive, South Whittier, CA 90604
South Whittier

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Apartment Homes. This unit has upgrades and comes with carport parking, Onsite laundry facilities with new washer and dryers. Community Bbq area. Prices do vary depending on size and style.
Freshly painted
White cabinets w/nickle finish knobs
Granite counters
Vinyl flooring
Stove and dishwasher
Mirrored closet doors
Call to view apartment 562.941.8616 or 562.923.8993. Our friendly staff speak both English and Spanish. Mention this ad for FREE Credit check when applying.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/whittier-ca?lid=12062324

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14480 Mulberry Drive have any available units?
14480 Mulberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 14480 Mulberry Drive have?
Some of 14480 Mulberry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14480 Mulberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14480 Mulberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14480 Mulberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14480 Mulberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Whittier.
Does 14480 Mulberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14480 Mulberry Drive offers parking.
Does 14480 Mulberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14480 Mulberry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14480 Mulberry Drive have a pool?
No, 14480 Mulberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14480 Mulberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 14480 Mulberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14480 Mulberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14480 Mulberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14480 Mulberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14480 Mulberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
