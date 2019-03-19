All apartments in South Whittier
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13814 Crewe Street

13814 Crewe Street · No Longer Available
Location

13814 Crewe Street, South Whittier, CA 90605
South Whittier

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/01/19 Whittier Huge 6 bedroom 3 bath house private yard - Property Id: 98853

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98853
Property Id 98853

(RLNE4685657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13814 Crewe Street have any available units?
13814 Crewe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
Is 13814 Crewe Street currently offering any rent specials?
13814 Crewe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13814 Crewe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13814 Crewe Street is pet friendly.
Does 13814 Crewe Street offer parking?
No, 13814 Crewe Street does not offer parking.
Does 13814 Crewe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13814 Crewe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13814 Crewe Street have a pool?
No, 13814 Crewe Street does not have a pool.
Does 13814 Crewe Street have accessible units?
No, 13814 Crewe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13814 Crewe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13814 Crewe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13814 Crewe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13814 Crewe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
