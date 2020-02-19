Rent Calculator
8242 Yarrow Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8242 Yarrow Street
8242 Yarrow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8242 Yarrow Street, South San Gabriel, CA 91770
South San Gabriel
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home is in an extremely convenient and quiet location being less than 1 mile away from tons of shopping plazas, restaurants, schools, transportation, and the 10 & 60 freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8242 Yarrow Street have any available units?
8242 Yarrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South San Gabriel, CA
.
Is 8242 Yarrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
8242 Yarrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8242 Yarrow Street pet-friendly?
No, 8242 Yarrow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South San Gabriel
.
Does 8242 Yarrow Street offer parking?
No, 8242 Yarrow Street does not offer parking.
Does 8242 Yarrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8242 Yarrow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8242 Yarrow Street have a pool?
No, 8242 Yarrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 8242 Yarrow Street have accessible units?
No, 8242 Yarrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8242 Yarrow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8242 Yarrow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8242 Yarrow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8242 Yarrow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
