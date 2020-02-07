8007 Hill Drive

Amenities

Newly constructed 2-story 3bed/2.5bath Accessory Dwellings Unit (ADU) with 2-car garage parking in the City of Rosemead. Freshly painted walls with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the home. New dual pane windows, fireplace, tankless water heater, and recessed lighting. Large kitchen comes with new granite counter top, new dishwasher, new stove/oven, new refrigerator, new hood, and lots of cabinets. Extremely convenient location that's close to Montebello Shopping Mall, Costco, markets, bus lines, and schools. Easily accessible to the I-60 freeway as well. Must see to appreciate what this home has to offer. Furniture and decorations in photos are for staging only and not included with the home.