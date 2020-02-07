All apartments in South San Gabriel
Find more places like 8007 Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South San Gabriel, CA
/
8007 Hill Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:52 AM

8007 Hill Drive

8007 Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8007 Hill Drive, South San Gabriel, CA 91770
South San Gabriel

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Newly constructed 2-story 3bed/2.5bath Accessory Dwellings Unit (ADU) with 2-car garage parking in the City of Rosemead. Freshly painted walls with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the home. New dual pane windows, fireplace, tankless water heater, and recessed lighting. Large kitchen comes with new granite counter top, new dishwasher, new stove/oven, new refrigerator, new hood, and lots of cabinets. Extremely convenient location that's close to Montebello Shopping Mall, Costco, markets, bus lines, and schools. Easily accessible to the I-60 freeway as well. Must see to appreciate what this home has to offer. Furniture and decorations in photos are for staging only and not included with the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8007 Hill Drive have any available units?
8007 Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 8007 Hill Drive have?
Some of 8007 Hill Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8007 Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8007 Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8007 Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South San Gabriel.
Does 8007 Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8007 Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 8007 Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8007 Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 8007 Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8007 Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 8007 Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8007 Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8007 Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8007 Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8007 Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAMonterey Park, CAMontebello, CAAlhambra, CAEl Monte, CAPico Rivera, CAWhittier, CA
San Gabriel, CAEast Los Angeles, CATemple City, CAArcadia, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CAEast San Gabriel, CASouth Pasadena, CASanta Fe Springs, CADowney, CAHacienda Heights, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles