Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Club View

849 W Orange Ave · (650) 334-0931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

849 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco, CA 94080
Avalon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3019 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2029 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1032 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3011 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Club View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
package receiving
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
package receiving
on-site laundry
Enjoy the Bay Area's beauty and excitement from your home in the middle of it all. Conveniently located in South San Francisco, ClubViews spacious residences offer well designed floor plans, private patios or balconies where you can enjoy your morning coffee or weekend get-together. Golfing, biking and hiking opportunities are close by and you are only minutes from great shopping, dining and entertainment options in San Francisco. Close to I-280, I-101, BART and San Francisco International Airport means you are connected to friends and family throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per person
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: none
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Club View have any available units?
Club View has 6 units available starting at $2,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Club View have?
Some of Club View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Club View currently offering any rent specials?
Club View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Club View pet-friendly?
No, Club View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South San Francisco.
Does Club View offer parking?
Yes, Club View offers parking.
Does Club View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Club View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Club View have a pool?
Yes, Club View has a pool.
Does Club View have accessible units?
No, Club View does not have accessible units.
Does Club View have units with dishwashers?
No, Club View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Club View have units with air conditioning?
No, Club View does not have units with air conditioning.
