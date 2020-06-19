Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated coffee bar

536 Diamond Avenue Available 06/25/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in South San Francisco - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available in South San Francisco. House is very well maintained, with updated kitchen & bathrooms. Hardwood floor throughout living area, with tile flooring in bathrooms. Home is in very close proximity to nature paths of the famous Sign Hill Park, and has close access to coffee shops, restaurants, and amenities of Grand Avenue. Home comes with two reserved parking spaces on driveway.



Owner will be keeping the garage and a fenced off part of backyard for their private use as a storage space, and will be accessing it on occasion (the garage has no access to the interior of the house). Owner will be contributing 10% to the energy and water bill due to usage of the storage space.



(RLNE5858297)