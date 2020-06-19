All apartments in South San Francisco
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

536 Diamond Avenue

536 Diamond Avenue · (415) 413-3827 ext. 402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

536 Diamond Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 94080
Sign Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 536 Diamond Avenue · Avail. Jun 25

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
536 Diamond Avenue Available 06/25/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in South San Francisco - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available in South San Francisco. House is very well maintained, with updated kitchen & bathrooms. Hardwood floor throughout living area, with tile flooring in bathrooms. Home is in very close proximity to nature paths of the famous Sign Hill Park, and has close access to coffee shops, restaurants, and amenities of Grand Avenue. Home comes with two reserved parking spaces on driveway.

Owner will be keeping the garage and a fenced off part of backyard for their private use as a storage space, and will be accessing it on occasion (the garage has no access to the interior of the house). Owner will be contributing 10% to the energy and water bill due to usage of the storage space.

(RLNE5858297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Diamond Avenue have any available units?
536 Diamond Avenue has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 536 Diamond Avenue have?
Some of 536 Diamond Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Diamond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
536 Diamond Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Diamond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 Diamond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 536 Diamond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 536 Diamond Avenue does offer parking.
Does 536 Diamond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Diamond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Diamond Avenue have a pool?
No, 536 Diamond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 536 Diamond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 536 Diamond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Diamond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 Diamond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 Diamond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 Diamond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
