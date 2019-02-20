Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The spacious apartments, constructed under FHA specifications, are situated in a lovely garden setting complete with fountain. Each apartment comes with a full dining room, a picture window, front and back doors, laundry room and parking.



The amenities include: wood-burning fireplace, window treatment, hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpets, drapes, stove, garbage disposal and wall air conditioners. The building is equipped with cable. The Crepe Myrtle Apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and every effort is made to achieve a pleasant atmosphere and a neighborly residential environment! $500 Pet Deposit Required (Cats Only)



No Dogs Allowed



