South Pasadena, CA
716 Grand Avenue
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

716 Grand Avenue

716 Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Location

716 Grand Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
South Pasadena Home for Lease! This charming Tudor home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with roughly 1700 SF of living area. The master bedroom has an attached bath. The home offers a large living room with French doors that exit to a courtyard, stone fireplace, formal dining room and beautiful French windows throughout. There are hardwood floors in living areas and bedrooms. There is a galley style kitchen, breakfast room with lots of natural light, laundry area off kitchen and detached 2 car garage. There is a bonus room off the back of the garage that can be used as an office, kids play room or storage. This home was built in 1926 and has much of original character including rounded ceilings and entry archways. There is central air and forced air heat, mature landscaping, auto sprinklers in front and backyard. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, train station and Mission St cafes and shops. Wonderful location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Grand Avenue have any available units?
716 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 716 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 716 Grand Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
716 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 716 Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 716 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 716 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 716 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 716 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 716 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 716 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 Grand Avenue has units with air conditioning.

