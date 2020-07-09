716 Grand Avenue

Amenities

South Pasadena Home for Lease! This charming Tudor home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with roughly 1700 SF of living area. The master bedroom has an attached bath. The home offers a large living room with French doors that exit to a courtyard, stone fireplace, formal dining room and beautiful French windows throughout. There are hardwood floors in living areas and bedrooms. There is a galley style kitchen, breakfast room with lots of natural light, laundry area off kitchen and detached 2 car garage. There is a bonus room off the back of the garage that can be used as an office, kids play room or storage. This home was built in 1926 and has much of original character including rounded ceilings and entry archways. There is central air and forced air heat, mature landscaping, auto sprinklers in front and backyard. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, train station and Mission St cafes and shops. Wonderful location.