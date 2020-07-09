All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 709 Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
709 Park Ave
Last updated December 22 2019 at 9:45 AM

709 Park Ave

709 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

709 Park Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Mid-Century fully remodeled and upgraded vintage, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors throughout. Owners unit upper level. Remodeled kitchen and bath with vintage ceramic tile. Upgraded electrical and signal system. Stainless steel stove and refrigerator included. 1 car detached garage. Rear staircase landing off kitchen. No on-site laundry. This upgraded apartment is located in close proximity to Garfield Park, Fair Oaks dining and shopping, Mission District, Thursday Farmers Market, Gold Line, South Pasadena Unified School District award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Park Ave have any available units?
709 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 709 Park Ave have?
Some of 709 Park Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
709 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 709 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 709 Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 709 Park Ave offers parking.
Does 709 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 709 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 709 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 709 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles