513 Fair Oaks Ave.

Bargain Studio Apt - UTILITIES Included - Full Kitchen, Spacious Living Area, Large Dressing Room/Closet, High Ceilings - This Vintage Spanish Style Property is Located on Fair Oaks Ave. right at the 110 Frwy across from Starbucks at the ACE Hardware Shopping Center.



Video Walkthrough available 27/7 on our website - KMLrental(dot)com



This is a traditional old school Studio apt featuring:

*Pull Down Murphy Bed (behind character french doors)

*Carpet

*Walk-in Dressing Room / Closet

*Eat In Kitchen

*Ceiling Fan (no a/c)

*Small gas range

*Refrigerator

*Bathroom

*Street Parking

*On-Site Laundry (coin operated)



As you can see from the walkthrough video (available at KMLrental(dot)com) the murphy bed folds up into the wall and is hidden behind french doors exposing a spacious living space.



The apartment is rented unfurnished, however, the landlord has some furniture times that are available for use at no extra charge (desk, dresser, etc..)



Due to Covid-19 precautions applicants will be pre-screened prior to in person viewings



There is NO FEE to apply. After pre-approval and viewings final processing $45



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

12-month lease, no-smoking, no evictions, no collections

Income = 3x rental, FICO +700

Security Deposit $1,325



