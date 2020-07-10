All apartments in South Pasadena
513 Fair Oaks Ave.

513 Fair Oaks Ave · No Longer Available
Location

513 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Bargain Studio Apt - UTILITIES Included - Full Kitchen, Spacious Living Area, Large Dressing Room/Closet, High Ceilings - This Vintage Spanish Style Property is Located on Fair Oaks Ave. right at the 110 Frwy across from Starbucks at the ACE Hardware Shopping Center.

Video Walkthrough available 27/7 on our website - KMLrental(dot)com

This is a traditional old school Studio apt featuring:
*Pull Down Murphy Bed (behind character french doors)
*Carpet
*Walk-in Dressing Room / Closet
*Eat In Kitchen
*Ceiling Fan (no a/c)
*Small gas range
*Refrigerator
*Bathroom
*Street Parking
*On-Site Laundry (coin operated)

As you can see from the walkthrough video (available at KMLrental(dot)com) the murphy bed folds up into the wall and is hidden behind french doors exposing a spacious living space.

The apartment is rented unfurnished, however, the landlord has some furniture times that are available for use at no extra charge (desk, dresser, etc..)

Due to Covid-19 precautions applicants will be pre-screened prior to in person viewings

There is NO FEE to apply. After pre-approval and viewings final processing $45

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
12-month lease, no-smoking, no evictions, no collections
Income = 3x rental, FICO +700
Security Deposit $1,325

(RLNE5826140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Fair Oaks Ave. have any available units?
513 Fair Oaks Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 513 Fair Oaks Ave. have?
Some of 513 Fair Oaks Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, ceiling fan, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Fair Oaks Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
513 Fair Oaks Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Fair Oaks Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 513 Fair Oaks Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 513 Fair Oaks Ave. offer parking?
No, 513 Fair Oaks Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 513 Fair Oaks Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Fair Oaks Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Fair Oaks Ave. have a pool?
No, 513 Fair Oaks Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 513 Fair Oaks Ave. have accessible units?
No, 513 Fair Oaks Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Fair Oaks Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Fair Oaks Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Fair Oaks Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Fair Oaks Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

