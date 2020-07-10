513 Fair Oaks Ave.

Amenities
Bargain Studio Apt - UTILITIES Included - Full Kitchen, Spacious Living Area, Large Dressing Room/Closet, High Ceilings - This Vintage Spanish Style Property is Located on Fair Oaks Ave. right at the 110 Frwy across from Starbucks at the ACE Hardware Shopping Center.
Video Walkthrough available 27/7 on our website - KMLrental(dot)com
This is a traditional old school Studio apt featuring:
*Pull Down Murphy Bed (behind character french doors)
*Carpet
*Walk-in Dressing Room / Closet
*Eat In Kitchen
*Ceiling Fan (no a/c)
*Small gas range
*Refrigerator
*Bathroom
*Street Parking
*On-Site Laundry (coin operated)
As you can see from the walkthrough video (available at KMLrental(dot)com) the murphy bed folds up into the wall and is hidden behind french doors exposing a spacious living space.
The apartment is rented unfurnished, however, the landlord has some furniture times that are available for use at no extra charge (desk, dresser, etc..)
Due to Covid-19 precautions applicants will be pre-screened prior to in person viewings
There is NO FEE to apply. After pre-approval and viewings final processing $45
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
12-month lease, no-smoking, no evictions, no collections
Income = 3x rental, FICO +700
Security Deposit $1,325
(RLNE5826140)