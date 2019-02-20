All apartments in South Pasadena
2024 La Fremontia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2024 La Fremontia Street

2024 La Fremontia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2024 La Fremontia Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
South Pasadena Schools! Amazing view property in South Pasadena's Altos de Monterey neighborhood; located near the end of a jacaranda-lined cul-de-sac. Enjoy the awesome views from the spacious deck off the family room. The spectacular views include a portion of the San Gabriel Valley, as well as Mt. San Jacinto on a clear day. Custom built in 1967, this property has been owner-occupied since it was constructed. The home includes 3 large bedrooms (includes master suite), 2 bathrooms, a formal living room, formal dining room, and family room that is open to the kitchen. There is also a 2-car detached garage with an automatic garage door. Additional highlights: central heat/AC, dual pane windows, washer/dryer hook-ups, formal double-door entry, and use of the alarm system (at tenant’s cost). This property is available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 La Fremontia Street have any available units?
2024 La Fremontia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 2024 La Fremontia Street have?
Some of 2024 La Fremontia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 La Fremontia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2024 La Fremontia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 La Fremontia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2024 La Fremontia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 2024 La Fremontia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2024 La Fremontia Street does offer parking.
Does 2024 La Fremontia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 La Fremontia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 La Fremontia Street have a pool?
No, 2024 La Fremontia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2024 La Fremontia Street have accessible units?
No, 2024 La Fremontia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 La Fremontia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 La Fremontia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 La Fremontia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2024 La Fremontia Street has units with air conditioning.
