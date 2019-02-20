2024 La Fremontia Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning alarm system

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

South Pasadena Schools! Amazing view property in South Pasadena's Altos de Monterey neighborhood; located near the end of a jacaranda-lined cul-de-sac. Enjoy the awesome views from the spacious deck off the family room. The spectacular views include a portion of the San Gabriel Valley, as well as Mt. San Jacinto on a clear day. Custom built in 1967, this property has been owner-occupied since it was constructed. The home includes 3 large bedrooms (includes master suite), 2 bathrooms, a formal living room, formal dining room, and family room that is open to the kitchen. There is also a 2-car detached garage with an automatic garage door. Additional highlights: central heat/AC, dual pane windows, washer/dryer hook-ups, formal double-door entry, and use of the alarm system (at tenant’s cost). This property is available for immediate occupancy.