Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1961 Fletcher Ave
Last updated December 22 2019 at 9:45 AM

1961 Fletcher Ave

1961 Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1961 Fletcher Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully restored and remodeled 1906 craftsman bungalow south of Huntington Drive in desirable South Pasadena. From the full-length period front porch enter into a homey fireplace, wood beam ceiling and vintage windows with newly refinished hardwood floors, the living room boast wainscoting and a bay window surround turret sitting area. An adjoining flex space, chamber room is separated from the living room thru glass pane pocket doors. The formal dining room has the same craftsman wainscoting and wood beam ceiling. Newly remodeled and upgraded kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, stove ventilation fan and quartz countertops. Good kitchen cabinet storage. Laundry room with storage is located off kitchen with a new stacked washer/dryer. Newly remodeled bathrooms with the stylized bath at end of hall of two bedrooms. A third sunroom bedroom is off the full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large tucked away detached 2 car garage for an imaginative work space or additional storage. Large rear enclosed yard with fruit trees. Shaded by trees, the front porch is a relax and sit back area to enhance the mornings or evenings. South Pas awarding winning schools Marengo Elementary, South Pas Middle School and South Pas Senior H.S. Submit one pet for owner consideration, fixed one cat or dog under 20 lbs pet deposit is additional $500.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 Fletcher Ave have any available units?
1961 Fletcher Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1961 Fletcher Ave have?
Some of 1961 Fletcher Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 Fletcher Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1961 Fletcher Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 Fletcher Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1961 Fletcher Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1961 Fletcher Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1961 Fletcher Ave offers parking.
Does 1961 Fletcher Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1961 Fletcher Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 Fletcher Ave have a pool?
No, 1961 Fletcher Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1961 Fletcher Ave have accessible units?
No, 1961 Fletcher Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 Fletcher Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 Fletcher Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1961 Fletcher Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1961 Fletcher Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
