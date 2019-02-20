1961 Fletcher Ave

Amenities

Beautifully restored and remodeled 1906 craftsman bungalow south of Huntington Drive in desirable South Pasadena. From the full-length period front porch enter into a homey fireplace, wood beam ceiling and vintage windows with newly refinished hardwood floors, the living room boast wainscoting and a bay window surround turret sitting area. An adjoining flex space, chamber room is separated from the living room thru glass pane pocket doors. The formal dining room has the same craftsman wainscoting and wood beam ceiling. Newly remodeled and upgraded kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, stove ventilation fan and quartz countertops. Good kitchen cabinet storage. Laundry room with storage is located off kitchen with a new stacked washer/dryer. Newly remodeled bathrooms with the stylized bath at end of hall of two bedrooms. A third sunroom bedroom is off the full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large tucked away detached 2 car garage for an imaginative work space or additional storage. Large rear enclosed yard with fruit trees. Shaded by trees, the front porch is a relax and sit back area to enhance the mornings or evenings. South Pas awarding winning schools Marengo Elementary, South Pas Middle School and South Pas Senior H.S. Submit one pet for owner consideration, fixed one cat or dog under 20 lbs pet deposit is additional $500.00.