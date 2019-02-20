All apartments in South Pasadena
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1960 Milan Avenue

Location

1960 Milan Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
Heritage home on beautiful street - Property Id: 151964

Bottom unit of duplex. One plus bedrooms. Wood floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Refrigerator included. Space for office. Patio. Excellent school district. Good residential neighborhood Street parking.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Milan Avenue have any available units?
1960 Milan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1960 Milan Avenue have?
Some of 1960 Milan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 Milan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Milan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Milan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Milan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1960 Milan Avenue offer parking?
No, 1960 Milan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1960 Milan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1960 Milan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Milan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1960 Milan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Milan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1960 Milan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Milan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Milan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Milan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Milan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
