1831 Ramona Avenue

1831 Ramona Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030 South Pasadena
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled two bedrooms two baths apartment with two gated parking spots. Located in quiet street of South Pasadena, easy freeway access. and great south pasadena schools. Rent includes water, hot water and trash.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
