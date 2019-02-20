All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:24 AM

1831 Ramona Avenue

1831 Ramona Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1831 Ramona Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled two bedrooms two baths apartment with two gated parking spots. Located in quiet street of South Pasadena, easy freeway access. and great south pasadena schools. Rent includes water, hot water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Ramona Avenue have any available units?
1831 Ramona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
Is 1831 Ramona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Ramona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Ramona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1831 Ramona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1831 Ramona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1831 Ramona Avenue offers parking.
Does 1831 Ramona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Ramona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Ramona Avenue have a pool?
No, 1831 Ramona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Ramona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1831 Ramona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Ramona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Ramona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 Ramona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 Ramona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
