1810 Grevelia St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1810 Grevelia St

1810 Grevelia St · (213) 327-4885
Location

1810 Grevelia St, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2095 · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
South Pasadena Charmer/Amazing Schools - Property Id: 293492

The apartments were constructed for extra detail sturdiness, and quietness. Each unit has a front & back door, updated kitchen, and a garage w/ storage space. The amenities include: Hardwood floors, vertical blinds, stove, garbage disposal, and wall A/C. The building is equipped with cable and high-speed internet. The apartments are professionally managed, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors! Pet friendly (Cats Only).

The area offer residents a chance to jog, walk or stroll in South Pasadena's Garfield Park or along the pleasant tree-lined streets and bungalow style homes. Shopping along Fair Oaks Boulevard is only a few blocks to the west. Easy access to 110 fwy, Dodger Stadium, the Rose Bowl and Old Town Pasadena.

South Pasadena's schools have a reputation for excellence and the community uniquely diverse with an small town atmosphere.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Grevelia St have any available units?
1810 Grevelia St has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1810 Grevelia St have?
Some of 1810 Grevelia St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Grevelia St currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Grevelia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Grevelia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Grevelia St is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Grevelia St offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Grevelia St does offer parking.
Does 1810 Grevelia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Grevelia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Grevelia St have a pool?
No, 1810 Grevelia St does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Grevelia St have accessible units?
No, 1810 Grevelia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Grevelia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Grevelia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Grevelia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1810 Grevelia St has units with air conditioning.
