1810 Grevelia St

South Pasadena Charmer/Amazing Schools - Property Id: 293492
The apartments were constructed for extra detail sturdiness, and quietness. Each unit has a front & back door, updated kitchen, and a garage w/ storage space. The amenities include: Hardwood floors, vertical blinds, stove, garbage disposal, and wall A/C. The building is equipped with cable and high-speed internet. The apartments are professionally managed, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors! Pet friendly (Cats Only).
The area offer residents a chance to jog, walk or stroll in South Pasadena's Garfield Park or along the pleasant tree-lined streets and bungalow style homes. Shopping along Fair Oaks Boulevard is only a few blocks to the west. Easy access to 110 fwy, Dodger Stadium, the Rose Bowl and Old Town Pasadena.
South Pasadena's schools have a reputation for excellence and the community uniquely diverse with an small town atmosphere.
Apply at TurboTenant:
No Dogs Allowed
