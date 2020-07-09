All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1768-1814 Grevelia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1768-1814 Grevelia St
Last updated May 10 2019 at 8:53 AM

1768-1814 Grevelia St

1768 Grevelia St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1768 Grevelia St, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Building Amenities

Close to Downtown
Newly Decorated
Spacious Apartments
Balconies
Cable/Satellite Ready
Laundry Facility
Large Courtyard
Reserved Covered Parking
Ceiling Fans
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have any available units?
1768-1814 Grevelia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have?
Some of 1768-1814 Grevelia St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768-1814 Grevelia St currently offering any rent specials?
1768-1814 Grevelia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768-1814 Grevelia St pet-friendly?
No, 1768-1814 Grevelia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St offer parking?
Yes, 1768-1814 Grevelia St offers parking.
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1768-1814 Grevelia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have a pool?
No, 1768-1814 Grevelia St does not have a pool.
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have accessible units?
No, 1768-1814 Grevelia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1768-1814 Grevelia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1768-1814 Grevelia St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles