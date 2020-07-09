Rent Calculator
All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1768-1814 Grevelia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
South Pasadena, CA
1768-1814 Grevelia St
Last updated May 10 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 9
1768-1814 Grevelia St
1768 Grevelia St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
South Pasadena
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location
1768 Grevelia St, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Building Amenities
Close to Downtown
Newly Decorated
Spacious Apartments
Balconies
Cable/Satellite Ready
Laundry Facility
Large Courtyard
Reserved Covered Parking
Ceiling Fans
Stove
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have any available units?
1768-1814 Grevelia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Pasadena, CA
.
What amenities does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have?
Some of 1768-1814 Grevelia St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1768-1814 Grevelia St currently offering any rent specials?
1768-1814 Grevelia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768-1814 Grevelia St pet-friendly?
No, 1768-1814 Grevelia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Pasadena
.
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St offer parking?
Yes, 1768-1814 Grevelia St offers parking.
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1768-1814 Grevelia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have a pool?
No, 1768-1814 Grevelia St does not have a pool.
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have accessible units?
No, 1768-1814 Grevelia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1768-1814 Grevelia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1768-1814 Grevelia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1768-1814 Grevelia St does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030
