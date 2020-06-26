All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:35 AM

1721 Oxley St.

1721 Oxley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Oxley Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
dogs allowed
South Pasadena 2+1- Marengo Area, Pool, Wood Plank, Parking, Patio, A/C, Cat Friendly - Excellent Location, Spacious Apartment , Quiet Property

This Spacious apartments has a private patio and sparkling Pool. Best of all it's walking distance to Marengo Elementary (about 4 blocks).

Also Conveniently located walking distance to SP Middle School and High School. 1-block to Blaze Pizza! Enjoy Garfield Park, The Farmer's Market, and Gold Line.... all just a few blocks away.

Available NOW this apartment features:

*Wood Style Plank Flooring
*Gas Range
*Refrigerator
*Private Patio
*Spacious Bath Vanity
*Large Closets
*Carport Parking for 1 Vehicle
*Cat Friendly
*POOL
*Common Area Laundry
*Local Owner

Rent = $1,950 single occupancy. Additional Occupants $15/mo. (water, sewer, trash)
Additional assigned parking space $30/mo.

Income requirements = $6,000/mo. FICO +690
No evictions, No collections

*Photos may be of another apartment in same building.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4935404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Oxley St. have any available units?
1721 Oxley St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1721 Oxley St. have?
Some of 1721 Oxley St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Oxley St. currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Oxley St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Oxley St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Oxley St. is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Oxley St. offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Oxley St. offers parking.
Does 1721 Oxley St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Oxley St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Oxley St. have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Oxley St. has a pool.
Does 1721 Oxley St. have accessible units?
No, 1721 Oxley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Oxley St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Oxley St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Oxley St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1721 Oxley St. has units with air conditioning.
