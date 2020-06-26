1721 Oxley St.

Amenities
South Pasadena 2+1- Marengo Area, Pool, Wood Plank, Parking, Patio, A/C, Cat Friendly - Excellent Location, Spacious Apartment , Quiet Property
This Spacious apartments has a private patio and sparkling Pool. Best of all it's walking distance to Marengo Elementary (about 4 blocks).
Also Conveniently located walking distance to SP Middle School and High School. 1-block to Blaze Pizza! Enjoy Garfield Park, The Farmer's Market, and Gold Line.... all just a few blocks away.
Available NOW this apartment features:
*Wood Style Plank Flooring
*Gas Range
*Refrigerator
*Private Patio
*Spacious Bath Vanity
*Large Closets
*Carport Parking for 1 Vehicle
*Cat Friendly
*POOL
*Common Area Laundry
*Local Owner
Rent = $1,950 single occupancy. Additional Occupants $15/mo. (water, sewer, trash)
Additional assigned parking space $30/mo.
Income requirements = $6,000/mo. FICO +690
No evictions, No collections
*Photos may be of another apartment in same building.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4935404)