1721 Oxley St.

South Pasadena 2+1- Marengo Area, Pool, Wood Plank, Parking, Patio, A/C, Cat Friendly - Excellent Location, Spacious Apartment , Quiet Property



This Spacious apartments has a private patio and sparkling Pool. Best of all it's walking distance to Marengo Elementary (about 4 blocks).



Also Conveniently located walking distance to SP Middle School and High School. 1-block to Blaze Pizza! Enjoy Garfield Park, The Farmer's Market, and Gold Line.... all just a few blocks away.



Available NOW this apartment features:



*Wood Style Plank Flooring

*Gas Range

*Refrigerator

*Private Patio

*Spacious Bath Vanity

*Large Closets

*Carport Parking for 1 Vehicle

*Cat Friendly

*POOL

*Common Area Laundry

*Local Owner



Rent = $1,950 single occupancy. Additional Occupants $15/mo. (water, sewer, trash)

Additional assigned parking space $30/mo.



Income requirements = $6,000/mo. FICO +690

No evictions, No collections



*Photos may be of another apartment in same building.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4935404)