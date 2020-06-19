1696 Amberwood Dr D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Spacious One Bedroom apartment in South Pasadena. - Property Id: 277658



Beautiful and Cozy 1 and 2 Bedroom apartments with excellent views and beautiful settings, in a desired South Pasadena Location. These spacious units have only one shared wall. The units are lite, bright and feature hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpeting, large windows, air conditioner, vertical blinds throughout, and wood-burning fire place. The separate dining room is very spacious and the patio will give you a gorgeous look at our well-manicured landscaping. The updated kitchen has granite counter tops, tile floors, stove/oven, garbage disposal, and abundant storage. The spacious bedrooms come with ceiling fans and one full bath.



The apartments are conveniently equipped with a laundry room on-site, covered parking, and enclosed private yard.

No Dogs Allowed



