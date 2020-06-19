All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1696 Amberwood Dr D

1696 Amberwood Drive · (909) 544-6804
Location

1696 Amberwood Drive, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit D · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Spacious One Bedroom apartment in South Pasadena. - Property Id: 277658

Beautiful and Cozy 1 and 2 Bedroom apartments with excellent views and beautiful settings, in a desired South Pasadena Location. These spacious units have only one shared wall. The units are lite, bright and feature hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpeting, large windows, air conditioner, vertical blinds throughout, and wood-burning fire place. The separate dining room is very spacious and the patio will give you a gorgeous look at our well-manicured landscaping. The updated kitchen has granite counter tops, tile floors, stove/oven, garbage disposal, and abundant storage. The spacious bedrooms come with ceiling fans and one full bath.

The apartments are conveniently equipped with a laundry room on-site, covered parking, and enclosed private yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277658
Property Id 277658

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5770851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1696 Amberwood Dr D have any available units?
1696 Amberwood Dr D has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1696 Amberwood Dr D have?
Some of 1696 Amberwood Dr D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1696 Amberwood Dr D currently offering any rent specials?
1696 Amberwood Dr D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1696 Amberwood Dr D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1696 Amberwood Dr D is pet friendly.
Does 1696 Amberwood Dr D offer parking?
Yes, 1696 Amberwood Dr D does offer parking.
Does 1696 Amberwood Dr D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1696 Amberwood Dr D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1696 Amberwood Dr D have a pool?
No, 1696 Amberwood Dr D does not have a pool.
Does 1696 Amberwood Dr D have accessible units?
No, 1696 Amberwood Dr D does not have accessible units.
Does 1696 Amberwood Dr D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1696 Amberwood Dr D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1696 Amberwood Dr D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1696 Amberwood Dr D has units with air conditioning.
