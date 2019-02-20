All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1627 Lyndon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1627 Lyndon Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:16 AM

1627 Lyndon Street

1627 Lyndon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1627 Lyndon Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Remodeled second floor 3bed/2bath apt with 1-car detached garage and 1-car assigned carport in the City of South Pasadena. Brand new stainless steel stove, oven, and dishwasher in the kitchen. Stackable washer and dryer laundry machines are included in the garage for tenant's convenience. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout. This unit has its own private balcony. Central air-conditioning A/C and heating system. Extremely convenient location close to the post office, Vons, South Pasadena Middle School, South Pasadena High School, South Pasadena Public Library, the I-110 freeway and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 Lyndon Street have any available units?
1627 Lyndon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1627 Lyndon Street have?
Some of 1627 Lyndon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 Lyndon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Lyndon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Lyndon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1627 Lyndon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1627 Lyndon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1627 Lyndon Street does offer parking.
Does 1627 Lyndon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 Lyndon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Lyndon Street have a pool?
No, 1627 Lyndon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1627 Lyndon Street have accessible units?
No, 1627 Lyndon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 Lyndon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 Lyndon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 Lyndon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1627 Lyndon Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles