150 MONTEREY RD APT 8

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SUPER STUNNING 1/1/ MID CENTURY WOOD PLANK CEILINGS/WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT! Super stunning one bedroom apartment located on the top floor in a mid century building right on the border of South Pas and Highland Park. The first thing you\'ll notice as you walk in the door is the gorgeous sloping original wood plank mid-century beams that traverse the ceiling and you will instantly fall in love with this apartment. Not only is this apartment a total show stopper, it also includes a stackable washer/dryer which means no more waiting in line at the laundromat, dreams do come true! Large living room opens to a large and bright dining room area and bright and cheerful kitchen that includes all the amenities you\'ll need to settle in to your new happy life in your new happy home. The gorgeous original hard wood flooring and wood panel ceiling is carried through into the bedroom. You won\'t want to miss out on this stunner! Location and looks all in one! Rent is $1875 per month Security deposit is equal to one month\'s rent and is due at lease signing Pet deposit, $500/dog and $300/cat One year lease required